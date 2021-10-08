Holdout Hungary signs up to global tax reform deal

BUDAPEST (AFP) - Hungary said on Friday (Oct 8) it was signing up to a global minimum tax rate on multinational firms, becoming the last in the European Union to do so and bringing the international reform a step closer to reality.

The deal, which sets a global tax rate of 15 per cent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates.

"A compromise has come about that we are able to join wholeheartedly," Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said.

"Hungary will be able to collect the global tax using a targeted solution."

"The Hungarian standpoint has been consistent throughout: we made it clear that we would only adopt a global minimum tax that does not lead to a tax increase in Hungary, does not endanger the competitive advantage of the Hungarian economy, and protects the workplaces of the Hungarian people," Varga said.

With Hungary, 137 of 140 nations taking part in the tax discussion have now signed up.

The Irish and Estonian governments on Thursday agreed to sign up.