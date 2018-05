PARIS (REUTERS/AFP) - Police on Sunday (May 13) arrested and held for questioning a friend of the attacker who stabbed and killed a bystander in Paris on Saturday (May 12), a judicial source said.

The man, arrested in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, was born in 1997, the same year as the attacker.

The attacker, whom official sources have named as Khamzat A., grew up with his family in Strasbourg, home to a large community of refugees from the Muslim Russian republic of Chechnya.