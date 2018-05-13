Terror probe launched after Paris knife attacker kills one, injures 4; ISIS claims responsibility

PARIS (AFP) - A knifeman shouting Allahu akbar was shot dead by police in central Paris late Saturday (May 12) after he killed one person and injured four, prompting a terror probe.

The attack took place near the city's main opera house in an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "France once again pays the price of blood." Prosecutors cited witnesses as saying the man shouted Allahu akbar as he went on the rampage, and added that a terror investigation had been launched.

The Islamic State group (ISIS) claimed responsibility, according to the SITE monitoring group.

“The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Paris is a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to the calls to target the coalition states,” a “security source” told ISIS' official Amaq news agency, according to SITE.

The man attacked five people with a knife, one of whom died, police said. Two were in serious condition and all the victims are in hospital.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb hailed in a tweet the "sang-froid and reaction of the police who neutralised the attacker." A large area was cordoned-off where police, fire and rescue vehicles converged.

Shocked tourists and residents looked on from behind the security perimeter.

"I was on the cafe terrace, I heard three, four shots, it happened very fast," said 47-year-old Gloria.

Toutes mes pensées vont aux victimes et aux blessés de l’attaque au couteau perpétrée ce soir à Paris, ainsi qu’à leurs proches. Je salue au nom de tous les Français le courage des policiers qui ont neutralisé le terroriste (1/2). — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 12, 2018

"Then the bartenders told us to come inside very quickly. Then I went out to see what was going on, and then I saw a man on the ground," she added.

Police said the attacker's motives were still unknown.

The attack comes as France is under a constant threat from terrorism. A string of jihadist attacks have claimed the lives of over 245 people around France in the past three years.