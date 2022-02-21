Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit, says France's Macron

PARIS (REUTERS) - United States President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said, provided Russia does not invade its neighbour.

In a statement released early on Monday (Feb 21), the Elysee Palace said Mr Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe".

"Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit," the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to.

"The substance will have to be prepared by (US) Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken and (Russian Foreign) Minister (Sergei) Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday," the Elysee Palace said.

Mr Macron will help prepare the contents of the discussions, the statement added.

Soon after the announcement, the White House confirmed that Mr Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with Mr Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine.

The US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins", press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin... if an invasion hasn't happened."

She added: "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."

Mr Biden will also participate in a virtual Group of Seven meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation.

The announcement by the French - released after a volley of phone calls between Mr Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic - comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military build-up along the Ukrainian border.

Nerves were further frayed after the Belarusian Defence Ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday.