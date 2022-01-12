Nato says ready for more talks despite differences with Russia

BRUSSELS (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Nato allies and Russia discussed "significant differences" during their first meeting in more than two years on Wednesday (Jan 12) as they tried to ease tensions over Moscow's troop buildup near Ukraine, the alliance's top official.

The two sides didn't set another meeting.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation is willing to meet again but that Russia wasn't ready to commit to a schedule.

"This was not an easy discussion, but that is exactly why this meeting was so important," Stoltenberg said at a news conference, adding that Nato wants Russia to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

There was no sign of progress on one of Moscow's main demands, that the alliance stop accepting new members.

Stoltenberg reiterated that only Nato and applicant countries can decide on membership, saying Russia "does not have a veto" on whether Ukraine can join.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Wednesday that Moscow's behaviour towards Ukraine will play a crucial role in the fate of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, meant to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany in the future.

"From our perspective, it's very hard to see gas flowing through the pipeline or for it to become operational if Russia renews its aggression on Ukraine," US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters in Brussels after the Nato-Russia Countil meeting.

The pipeline, which is not yet operational, undermines the energy security and the national security of a "significant part of the Euro-Atlantic community", she said.

The Nato-Russia talks lasted an hour longer than expected, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The encounter comes after a United States-Russia meeting in Geneva earlier this week, with Western diplomats still struggling to discern the real intentions of Russian President Vladimir Putin toward Ukraine.

The topics at Wednesday's meeting at the headquarters of Nato in Brussels included the more than 100,000 troops that Russia has massed on Ukraine's border, prompting fears it is preparing an invasion, as well as Moscow's demands for curbs on the alliance's expansion further east.

US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko are planning their own separate briefings.

The Monday session in Geneva didn't give the US and its allies much insight into the fundamental question of what Putin will do next, according to people close to the negotiations.