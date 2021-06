PARIS (REUTERS) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex is self-isolating for seven days after his wife tested positive for Covid-19, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday (June 9).

The prime minister, who had received his first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 19, tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday evening.

However, as a contact of a person who has tested positive, he is self-isolating for seven days, his office said.