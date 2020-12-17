French President Macron tests positive for Covid-19

PARIS (REUTERS, AFP, XINHUA) - French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said on Thursday (Dec 17).

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” the office said in a statement.

“This diagnosis was made following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms,” it added, referring to the polymerase chain reaction test.

The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.

France on Wednesday reported 17,615 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase since Nov 21.

Over 59,000 people in France have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to official figures.

The country on Tuesday ended its second virus lockdown but that has been replaced by an overnight curfew from 8pm.