French daily Covid-19 infections above 200,000 for second day running

People wearing masks walk in Paris, on Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

PARIS (REUTERS) - France reported 206,243 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period on Thursday (Dec 30), rising above 200,000 for the second day running as the Omicron variant takes hold.

A record of 208,099 was set on Wednesday, as Health Minister Oliver Veran warned of a "tsunami" of infections.

The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which evens out reporting irregularities, reached a record 121,566, a figure multiplied by almost four in just a month.

Wearing masks in the streets of Paris and Lyon will be mandatory again as authorities seek to avoid a New Year's Eve infection spike.

The total number of people hospitalised for Covid-19 has increased by 465 over 24 hours, standing at a more than seven-month peak of 18,321.

But that figure is still almost half the record 33,497 reached in November 2020.

The Covid-19 death toll increased by 180 over 24 hours to 123,552. The seven-day moving average of daily deaths also stood at 180.

More On This Topic
'Tsunami' of Omicron, Delta Covid-19 cases will stretch health systems: WHO
Italian hospitals under strain as Covid-19 hits new highs
Related Stories
Tracking Covid-19 cases in Singapore and the world
Indonesia to roll out Covid-19 boosters in January, but concerns over inequality, supply loom
'Tsunami' of Omicron, Delta Covid-19 cases will stretch health systems: WHO
India imposes stricter rules to prevent Covid-19 spread during festive season
International evidence indicates that the Omicron variant is likely to be more transmissible, but less severe than the Delta variant.
Experts believe Omicron will soon displace Delta as the dominant global strain
Thailand warns of spike in Covid-19 cases after 'super-spreader' event
Spurred by Omicron, Europe is setting Covid-19 infection records every day
Covid-19 cases surge in Argentina, raising questions about what is to come in South America

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.