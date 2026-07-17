Franco-German defence cooperation under strain as Macron, Merz meet

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PARIS/BERLIN July 16 - France and Germany will discuss deepening cooperation on nuclear deterrence, missile defence, long-range strike capabilities and space at a joint ministerial retreat, the Elysee said, seeking to show that the EU's two largest defence powers can still work together despite differences over major armament programmes.

The meetings come weeks after industrial rivalries forced Paris and Berlin to scrap the landmark Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme at a time the U.S. is pressuring Europe to rearm itself.

Delays to a Franco-German next-generation tank project, setbacks to the multinational Eurodrone programme meant to build a drone competitor to the U.S. Reaper and growing competition within Europe in the space sector have all underscored Europe's challenges scaling up its defence ambitions.

Two joint declarations are expected following the Franco-German Defence and Security Council (CFADS) and a broader joint ministerial meeting near Cologne on Thursday and Friday.

A French official acknowledged that the discussions were "not a path where everything is necessarily aligned," but said Franco-German defence industry cooperation was bigger than the failed FCAS project.

A German official said agreement was expected on how elements of the FCAS project would continue to be developed. Both countries have pledged to focus on data links between warplanes and related software known as a "combat cloud".

The two sides will also discuss Macron's proposal for "forward (nuclear) deterrence," unveiled in March, under which European allies could participate in French nuclear deterrence exercises and temporarily host French nuclear assets on their territory.

Berlin now expects to agree that German troops will take part in a French nuclear exercise in the autumn, the German official said.

DEFENCE SOVEREIGNTY

Underlying the Franco-German defence relationship are differences over how dependent Europe should be on U.S. weapons technology at a time the continent is questioning President Donald Trump's reliability as a security partner.

The Elysee said the talks would also centre on conventional military capabilities, citing early warning systems, long-range strike capabilities and air and missile defence.

France has long advocated greater reliance on European technologies for missile defence.

"On ballistic missile defence, we have always argued to Germany the importance of what is sovereign," the Elysee official said.

Space cooperation will also be on the table, another area where competition has recently complicated bilateral ties.

The Elysee said France and Germany would reaffirm support for IRIS², the European Union's planned secure satellite communications constellation, despite Berlin simultaneously pursuing its own military satellite constellation project.

Paris sees the programme as a cornerstone of Europe's efforts to secure sovereign communications infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign providers. REUTERS