France's Macron says doing fine after testing positive for Covid-19

PARIS (REUTERS) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday (Dec 18) he was doing fine a day after testing positive for Covid-19, but was working at a slower pace while he convalesced.

Macron said he would stay focused on France’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, as negotiations governing €1 trillion (S$1.6 trillion) in trade between Britain and the European Union run down to the wire.

“I am working at a slightly slower pace because of the virus, but I shall continue to focus on high-priority issues, such as our handling of the epidemic, or, for example, the Brexit dossier,” Macron said in a live video on Twitter.

“I wanted to reassure you – I am doing fine. I have the same symptoms as yesterday, notably fatigue, headaches, a dry cough, like hundreds of thousands of you who have had to live with the virus or who live with it today.”

The president, who was moved on Thursday night to a presidential retreat near the Palace of Versailles, said he did not expect his illness to take a more serious turn.

He said he would give regular updates on his health and acknowledged that he may have contracted the illness through “a moment of negligence”.

Macron had numerous meetings with fellow European Union heads of government in recent days.

Statistics suggest Macron is unlikely to suffer the worst symptoms of the respiratory disease as he relatively young at 42, a non-smoker who is not overweight and has access to the best medical care.