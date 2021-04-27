France's Macron expected to announce easing of Covid rules in coming days: Minister

PARIS (REUTERS) - French President Emmanuel Macron will probably make an announcement on plans to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the next few days, Employment Minister Elisabeth Borne told BFM TV on Tuesday (March 27).

France, the euro zone's second-biggest economy, started its third national lockdown at the end of March after suffering a spike in Covid-19 deaths and case numbers.

Mr Macron is hoping that the effects of that lockdown, along with an accelerated vaccination campaign, will improve France's Covid-19 figures, which would then allow certain businesses and leisure activities - such as outdoors dining - to reopen in mid May.

French schools reopened on Monday after a three-week closure.

Mr Macron has said that while open-air bar and restaurant terraces may reopen in mid-May, indoor venues will not reopen before June, and only in regions where the Covid-19 figures have dropped sufficiently to allow this.