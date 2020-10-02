Trump tests positive for Covid-19: Other prominent people diagnosed with the virus

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - More than 1 million people have died after contracting the coronavirus and over 33 million infected. Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and entertainment are among them.

POLITICIANS AND BUSINESSMEN

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19, Trump said in a tweet on Oct 1.

Mr Trump said the couple would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately. The pair were tested after Ms Hope Hicks, one of Mr Trump's closest aides, tested positive.

US national security adviser Robert O'Brien has become the highest-ranking official in US President Donald Trump's inner circle to test positive for the coronavirus. The news was announced on July 27.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital on April 5 after suffering symptoms including a fever and a cough for more than 10 days. He spent a week in hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, 65, said on July 7 that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after months of playing down the severity of the pandemic.

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of President Bolsonaro, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Mr Flavio's spokesman on Aug 25.

Mr Flavio Briatore, one of Italy's most flamboyant businessmen who lambasted restrictions aimed at curbing the Covid-19 epidemic, was hospitalised after testing positive for the disease, his staff said in a statement on Aug 25.

Mrs Sophie Trudeau, 45, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus on March 12. The entire family self-isolated for two weeks.

Britain's Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus, his residence said on March 25. The heir to the throne had self-isolated at his residence in Scotland for seven days with mild symptoms.

Related Story US leadership thrown into uncertainty after Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, tested positive for coronavirus but his health "is not a cause for concern," his office said on March 19.

The European Union's chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 he had tested positive for COVID-19.

ACTORS, SINGERS AND OTHER CELEBRITIES

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for Covid-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said on July 11.

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock"Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Sept 2 that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive in March. Both 63, they were in Australia because Hanks was working on a film.



Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Tom Hanks. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for Covid-19, news media reported on Sept 3, halting production of The Batman.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, 51, best known for the television series Hawaii 5-0, said on March 19 he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

British actor Idris Elba, 47, said on March 16 he had tested positive, after discovering he had been exposed to someone with the disease.

Related Story How the world lost one million lives to Covid-19

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, who appeared inQuantum of Solace in 2008, said on March 15 that she was"locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Kristofer Hivju, 41, best known for playing the formidable, bearded Tormund on Game of Thrones, tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in an Instagram post on March 14.

US actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from Covid-19 in a video posted to Instagram on July 30, according to media reports.

Actor Tony Shalhoub, 66, who starred in Monk and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, revealed in May that he and his wife had recovered from coronavirus.

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorroand dozens of other films, announced on Aug 10, his 60th birthday, that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine.

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, 61, said he felt like he was "living a nightmare" during his battle with coronavirus in March.

Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo, 79, said on March 22 he had tested positive and went into self-isolation with his family.

American singer Pink, 40, said on April 5 that she had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks prior and had since recovered. She donated $1 million to relief efforts.

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, 68, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, tested positive for the coronavirus in March, according to the head of the state corrections officers union.

ATHLETES AND SPORTSPEOPLE



World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus, Jamaica's health ministry confirmed on Aug 24.

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked men's tennis player, tested positive for the virus on June 23. Djokovic, 33, apologised to anyone who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. NBA Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert, 28, also tested positive in March.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club said March 12.

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, 25, was the first Serie A soccer player to test positive, the Turin side said on March 11.

Mexican Formula One driver Sergio Perez tested positive for Covid-19, his Racing Point team said on July 30.

New York Knicks great Patrick Ewing, 57, on May 22 said he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, 31, tested positive in April.

DEATHS

Mr Pranab Mukherjee died on Aug 31 after a lung infection. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug. 10 and had been in hospital since. He was 84.

Mr Mahmoud Jibril, who abandoned Muammar Gaddafi to become Libya's rebel prime minister during the 2011 revolution, died in Cairo on April 5. He was interim leader until the country held its first free elections in four decades in 2012.

Mrs Annie Glenn, philanthropist and the widow of pioneering astronaut and US Senator John Glenn, died aged 100 on May 19 at a Minnesota nursing home.

Luis Sepúlveda, the Chilean author best known for his bookThe Old Man Who Read Love Stories, died in Spain on April 16, aged 70.

Sergio Rossi, the Italian luxury shoemaker, died on April 2. He was in his 80s.

Patricia Bosworth, the US writer and actor who starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in The Nun's Story in 1959, died on April 2, aged 86.



Canadian Broadway actor Nick Cordero and Mr Pranab Mukherjee. PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS



Nick Cordero, a Canadian Broadway actor who played leading roles in Bullets over Broadway and Waitress, died on July 5, aged 41.

Roy Horn, the magician who starred alongside Siegfried Fischbacher in a popular, long-running Las Vegas act built around rare tigers, died on May 8, aged 75.

Dave Greenfield, keyboard player for the British rock group The Stranglers died on May 3, aged 71. He wrote the music for Golden Brown, the band's biggest hit.

Lee Konitz, the US saxophonist who pioneered "cool" jazz, died on April 15, aged 92. He cut albums with Miles Davis, pianist Bill Evans, sax player Gerry Mulligan and bassist Charles Mingus among many others.

Tim Brooke-Taylor, a stalwart of British comedy best known for the 1970s TV show The Goodies, died on April 12, aged 79.

John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer who wrote his early songs in his head while delivering mail and later became one of the most influential songwriters of his generation, died on April 7, aged 73.

Ellis Marsalis, one of the patriarchs of jazz as the father of Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason and a great pianist in his own right, died on April 1 aged 85.

Ken Shimura, one of Japan's best-known comedians, died on March 29, aged 70.

Manu Dibango, the Cameroon-born singer and saxophonist who recorded the hit track Soul Makossa in 1972, died in France on March 24, aged 86.

Terrence McNally, the Tony award-winning playwright known for plays including "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and the musical version of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," died on March 24, aged 81.

Pape Diouf, the former president of Ligue 1 soccer club Olympique de Marseille, died aged 68 on March 31. The Senegalese national who moved to Marseille as a teenager died in Dakar.

Dr Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who was reprimanded for issuing an early warning about the disease, died on Feb 7.