France stops foreign legionnaires heading towards Ukraine

PARIS (AFP) - The French army has prevented 14 Ukrainian members of the Foreign Legion from travelling east with the possible intention of joining the fighting in their homeland, their commander said on Wednesday (March 2).

Nine in the group were on leave but not authorised to travel abroad when they were stopped on Tuesday in Paris. The others were absent without leave or considered missing, Legion commander Alain Lardet told AFP.

They were arrested on a coach headed for Poland neighbouring Ukraine, which has been battling a Russian invasion for the past week.

The Foreign Legion, an elite corps comprising around 9,500 soldiers, is the only French army unit in which foreign nationals can enlist.

They qualify for French nationality after several years of service, or sooner if they distinguish themselves in battle.

It was not immediately clear whether the 14 were planning to join the fighting in Ukraine, or simply help their families who had fled Ukraine, the military command said. No weapons or other unauthorised equipment was found on them.

But some of the civilian passengers on the bus were carrying gear that led the authorities to believe that they were planning to join the fighting.

25 desertions

The Foreign Legion has reported 25 desertions by Ukrainian-born soldiers, with around a dozen of them believed to be planning to help the fight against the Russian army.

The Legion has "cut them loose", Lardet said. "They are fighting for a cause that it is not my role to judge."

The Foreign Legion counts 710 soldiers of Ukrainian origin of whom 210 have been naturalised, and 450 Russian-born troops.

While there has been "no tension between the communities" since Russia invaded its neighbour, Ukrainians in the Foreign Legion have been "very worried for their families", Lardet said.

They can apply for an exceptional two-week leave to travel to one of Ukraine's neighbouring countries to assist their families fleeing the war, but are not authorised to cross into Ukraine itself, he said.