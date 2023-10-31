Flags and murals as Northern Irish pick sides in Israel-Hamas war

BELFAST - Northern Ireland may be thousands of kilometres from the Middle East but signs of the current heightened conflict can be seen on the streets of the British province.

Palestinian and Israeli flags flutter in pro-Irish and pro-UK neighbourhoods in Northern Ireland.

They tap into the province’s own history of conflict and division that still affects everyday life despite a 1998 peace deal that largely ended violence.

The growing number of flags displayed are supplemented by murals and graffiti showing support for either the Palestinians or Israel, depending on which side of Northern Ireland’s sectarian divide they are located.

On Oct 7, Hamas gunmen poured into southern Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, according to Israeli officials, and took more than 230 hostages.

The attack set off the bloodiest-ever Gaza war.

It has been marked by weeks of withering aerial bombardment and three continuous nights of ground operations centred on northern Gaza, which Israel has told civilians to evacuate.

The Hamas-run health ministry says more than 8,300 people in Gaza have been killed.

‘Suffered colonialism’

On the Falls Road, a main artery in the mostly pro-Irish western districts of Belfast, Mr Pat Sheehan, a lawmaker with Sinn Fein, the former political wing of the paramilitary IRA, explained that local people feel “empathy” for Palestinians.

“If there’s any nation that can understand the difficulties that the Palestinians are living under now it’s the Irish,” Mr Sheehan told AFP in front of a freshly painted pro-Palestinian mural.

“Ireland has suffered colonialism and occupation for 800 years, there have been many armed uprisings against British rule, and we see Palestinians suffering under similar colonial occupation.”

At a ceremony two weeks ago Mr Sheehan unveiled the mural, which is emblazoned with “Free Palestine” and portrays a clenched fist painted in both Palestinian and Irish colours.

Later the same day, the grey-haired 65-year-old – who survived 55 days on a prison hunger strike in 1981 – addressed a pro-Palestinian rally in central Belfast that drew thousands of sympathisers.

Palestinian flags have long been flown in pro-republican areas, but their numbers have risen dramatically in recent weeks.