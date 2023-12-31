Families of Russia's mobilised fight back despite fear

MOSCOW - It started with a morning knock on the door just days into Russia’s mobilisation drive in September 2022.

Ms Maria Semyonova’s boyfriend was handed his draft papers while she was still waking up.

After getting six weeks of training, he has been fighting in Ukraine ever since.

“I remember that day like it was yesterday,” said the 26-year-old Moscow resident, her body stiffening at the memory.

“I was just shaking,” Ms Maria said.

Unable to focus, she took a week off work and eventually resigned from her job.

As the second anniversary of the Ukraine conflict looms, the female relatives of Russia’s mobilised men are becoming more and more outspoken in calling for their loved ones to come home.

Their pickets and impassioned appeals have gained traction on social media and the sensitive issue is becoming a difficult one for the authorities to ignore entirely or deal with heavy-handedly.

Ms Semyonova has written multiple appeals to President Vladimir Putin and other officials –- all to no avail.

One day in December, wrapped up in a white scarf, she laid white carnations at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the walls of the Kremlin in an act of protest together with 10 other women.

“I love him. I can’t just abandon him,” she said.

When he came back for his first leave, she found her boyfriend “tougher” than usual. On his second leave, he was drunk half the time and was having nightmares about the campaign.

‘Nobody is listening’

Various social media groups for the relatives of mobilised soldiers have sprung up in recent months.

One of them, a Telegram channel called “The Way Home”, has over 38,000 followers.

Their activism is largely ignored by state media but is a sensitive issue for the Kremlin. It is keen to project an image of national unity around Mr Putin ahead of his inevitable re-election in a vote in March.