Putin is set to halt gas and Germany fears it's not coming back

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - On calendars in Germany's industrial heartland and the halls of power in Berlin, July 11 has been marked in red for weeks.

When the main conduit for Russian gas to Europe goes down for 10-day maintenance on Monday, Germany and its allies are bracing for President Vladimir Putin to use the opportunity to cut off flows for good.

If Moscow signals the Nord Stream pipeline won't come back as planned, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government would likely trigger emergency measures such as rationing and company bailouts.

The consequences would almost certainly mean a deep recession for Europe's largest economy and create ripple effects across the continent.

"Are we worried? Yes, we're very worried," said Mr Christian Kullmann, chief executive officer of German chemical giant Evonik Industries AG.

"It would be naive and starry-eyed not to be worried."

Given Germany's dependence on Russia for more than a third of its gas supplies and a lack of viable alternatives in the short term, the chance to inflict damage on Europe in retaliation for sanctions and support for Ukraine may be too good for the Kremlin to pass up.

While Moscow denies it's using energy as a weapon, the calculus for Mr Putin is as straightforward as it is cynical.

Europe is desperate to fill up storage to keep homes heated and factories running through the winter.

So the sooner Moscow acts to disrupt gas markets further, the higher the prices and the more time Russia has to reap the rewards.

"Russia has only so many chips they can play," Ms Olga Khakova, deputy director at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Centre.

"They're trying to maximise the tools they have left."

Decades of Russia serving as a stable energy partner have gone out the window in the months since its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

The German government now has no visibility into Mr Putin's plans, with lines of communication to state-owned gas giant Gazprom PJSC cut and officials in Berlin referring to the country as a "blackbox".