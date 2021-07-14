Face masks set to remain compulsory on London Underground despite lifting of Covid-19 curbs

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Face masks will remain compulsory on the London Underground and buses - despite the government lifting the legal requirement at a national level.

The city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, said passengers will need to keep wearing face coverings in stations and during their journeys, unless they're medically exempt.

Trained "enforcement officers" will patrol the network and could ask people to leave if they fail to comply, the mayor's office said in an e-mailed statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that legal curbs on mask-wearing in England will be replaced by guidelines from July 19 that "expect" people to wear them in crowded spaces while the daily number of new Covid-19 cases remains high.

Mr Khan said this did not go far enough: "I'm not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city's recovery, at risk."

The requirement to wear a mask will continue to be a "condition of carriage" on all Transport for London services, including the Overground, Docklands Light Railway and trams. It will remain in place "subject to ongoing review," the mayor's office said.