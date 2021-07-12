England to lift Covid-19 curbs next week but urges caution as cases surge

LONDON (REUTERS, AFP) - British Health Minister Sajid Javid urged people on Monday (July 12) to show caution when nearly all the remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.

England will be the first nation in Britain to lift the legal requirement to wear masks and for people to socially distance from July 19, Mr Javid announced.

But what was once billed as "freedom day" is now being treated with greater wariness by the government after a surge in cases and fears that there could be as many as 100,000 new infections a day over the summer.

Mr Javid announced to Parliament that the four conditions to relax strict curbs on behaviour had been met to allow a full reopening of the economy next Monday, doing away with the final measures of a months-old lockdown.

Key to the plan is getting enough of the population vaccinated, and ensuring the National Health Service (NHS) can cope with Britain's now averaging more than 30,000 daily cases of the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant.

“We will stay vigilant and keep a very close eye on the data as well as on the impact of long Covid,” Mr Javid told MPs, referring to a set of protracted after-effects being suffered by many.

“But on the basis of the evidence in front of us, we do not believe that infection rates will put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”

Still, Mr Javid urged people to act responsibly because the link between cases and deaths while "severely weakened" had yet to be fully broken.

"Thanks to the shared sacrifices of the British people and the protective wall of our vaccination programme, we have made huge advances," Mr Javid said.

"We firmly believe that this is the right time to get our nation closer to normal life... It's the start of a new phase of continued caution."

He said people should still wear masks in crowded areas such as public transport, that people should gradually move back to the workplace and the government would encourage businesses holding mass events to use certification as a way to open up.

Nightclubs and other venues will be allowed to reopen, with patrons “expected” but not obliged to show a negative Covid test, officials said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was to confirm the decision at a news conference later on Monday, has also struck a more measured tone.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress," he said in a statement released late on Sunday.

Britain has implemented one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes, with more than 87 per cent of adults having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 66 per cent having received two.

The government argues that the fact that deaths and hospital admissions remain far lower than before, even though cases have risen sharply, is proof that the vaccines are saving lives and it is safer to open up.

But the surge in infections to rates unseen since the winter has prompted concern, with some epidemiologists saying the Euro 2020 football championship might have helped fuel the rise.

Britain, which ranks 20th in the world for per-capita reported deaths from Covid-19, on Sunday reported a further 31,772 Covid-19 cases and 26 additional deaths within 28 days of a positive test, up 31 per cent and 44 per cent respectively in the space of a week.

London's Wembley Stadium hosted the Euro 2020 final on Sunday between England and Italy. Large crowds gathered in London, including around the stadium, and there were reports that some had gained entry to the match without tickets to join the more than 60,000 who had them.

"Am I supposed to be enjoying watching transmission happening in front of my eyes?" World Health Organisation epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove tweeted in the late stages of the match.

"The #Covid19 pandemic is not taking a break tonight... #SarsCoV2 #DeltaVariant will take advantage of unvaccinated people, in crowded settings, unmasked, screaming/shouting/singing. Devastating."

Scientists are fretting that the ending of measures such as mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing spells trouble, and said other guidance such as working from home should also stay in place.

Dr Sarah Clarke, a board member of the UK’s Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said there had been a 60 per cent increase in ICU admissions over the past week and “we have over 500 patients being admitted per day into intensive cares”.

“I would absolutely err on the side of extreme caution,” she told Times Radio, referring to the government’s plan.

Keeping the public safe is “not sustainable if we all decide to take our masks off and think that the vaccine programme no longer applies”.

The UK’s other nations – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – set their own health policy and are moving more cautiously.