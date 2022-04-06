Europe's Russia coal ban to fuel global fight for dirty fuel

LONDON/STOCKHOLM (BLOOMBERG) - Europe is taking a big gamble as it moves to ban Russian coal, potentially leaving itself vulnerable to shortages and rolling blackouts while the rest of the world contends with surging prices.

Russia is Europe's top supplier of thermal coal, used to fuel power stations. As the European Union joins the US to take a harder stance against President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the continent has plans to phase out Russian shipments. The problem is that there's no clear alternative for that huge chunk of trade, and the result appears destined to lead to a domino effect that creates a mad global scramble for the fuel.

Prices are already soaring in a market that has been tight for months. European coal jumped 14 per cent to a three-week high on Tuesday (April 5) after news of the proposed ban, with futures doubling since the start of the year. The Asian benchmark hit an all-time high in March, while in the US, it topped US$100 (S$136) a ton last week for the first time in 13 years.

"The proposed sanction would be devastating to European coal imports," said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Norwegian consultant Rystad Energy. "Some coal can be sourced from other markets, but in general, the global coal market is very tight as well."

It's not just that supplies are tight. There are also logistical complications when it comes to quickly pivoting to new sources. Russia's proximity to Europe has long been one of its advantages in a market that depends on days-long shipments of heavy cargoes. Now, European buyers will have to look elsewhere, stretching supply from countries as far away as South Africa, Australia and Indonesia, where quality varies.

Miners in Indonesia, the world's top shipper of coal for power stations, have been approached by some potential buyers from European countries including Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, said Hendra Sinadia, executive director at the Indonesian Coal Mining Association. The prospect of rising demand for supplies other than Russia's sent shares in Australian coal companies rallying on Wednesday.

"Russian coal is the closest, cheapest and in some markets like Germany the most suitable specification, in terms of heat content and sulphur" to power Europe's stations, said Jake Horslen, an analyst at S&P Commodities Insights. An EU ban "would pose a significant challenge for the buyers that would need to seek out alternatives", he said.

In the long-term, prospects aren't great for coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel. But right now, the market is booming as Europe deals with a crunch in natural gas supplies and fuel consumption surges in the pandemic recovery boom. Global carbon emissions from the power sector jumped to a record last year, partly driven by more coal burning, according to think tank Ember.

Ramping up coal production to meet demand has been challenging. The market has been hit by rail disruptions, Covid-19 outbreaks and even a temporary export ban from Indonesia, the world's largest exporter.

"The disruption of Russian coal supply is just the latest in a wave of supply issues that have hounded the market since early last year," Bank of America analysts wrote in a note this month.

Any sanctions on Russian coal will pressure Europe's already strained supplies. Coal stored in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp harbours remain at the lowest for the season in at least six years, according to weekly survey of stocks by Argus Media.

Europe buys two kinds of coal from Russia - thermal, burned by power plants, and metallurgical, used in steel making. The Russian share of the EU's imports of thermal coal is almost 70 per cent, with Germany and Poland particularly reliant.

The continent has grown increasingly dependent on Russia as its own production declined. In 2020, Europe shipped in 57 million tonnes of thermal coal from Russia, the vast majority of imports, according to the International Energy Agency.

German energy firm EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg said last month that it had begun to diversify its coal procurement to reduce dependency on Russia, and that a full switch would only be possible in the medium-term. The company, which relied on Russia for more than 80 per cent of its coal last year, also said procuring the fuel in countries including Australia and South Africa would be more costly.

While the US has stepped in to help wean Europe off Russian gas, it's unlikely to be able to do the same with coal. Miners have already sold most of their output under long-term contracts and aren't able to increase production because they have been closing mines for years. Those issues have been exacerbated by a worker shortage and logistics challenges that make it tough to get more of the product from the mines to the ports.