European Commission to choose more ambitious 2030 climate goal: Document

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The European Commission will propose that the European Union sets a 2030 target to cut its net greenhouse gas emissions by "at least 55 per cent" against 1990 levels, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.

The EU's current target is a 40 per cent cut in emissions by 2030.

By aiming for deeper emissions cuts within the next decade, the EU hopes to steer its economy towards a commitment to become "climate neutral" by 2050, and lead in global efforts to curb emissions at a rate that would avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The document, which is subject to change before publication, says that the Commission will propose a target for the EU's "net" emissions in 2030 to be at least 55 per cent below 1990 levels.

A "net" emissions target could be achieved both by cutting greenhouse gas output from sectors like industry and power generation, and ramping up the use of forests or carbon capture technologies to remove emissions from the atmosphere.

The Commission said it does not comment on leaked documents.