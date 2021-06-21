EU slaps fresh sanctions on Myanmar junta

LUXEMBOURG (AFP) - The European Union on Monday (June 21) added eight officials from Myanmar's junta and three firms linked to the military to its sanctions blacklist over the coup and bloody repression of protests.

Those targeted with asset freezes and visa bans included the interior, security, finance, natural resources and transport ministers, according to listings published in the EU's official journal.

The 27-nation bloc put the state-run gem and timber enterprises on the list as they look to cut off key revenues to the junta which seized power in February.

It also added the Myanmar War Veterans Organisation, which acts as a reserve force for the military, to the blacklist.

The latest additions take the number of individuals and entities sanctioned by the EU to 35 since the bloc's first round of punitive measures agreed in March.

The United States and Britain have also targeted key officials and enterprises in the country, but so far the junta has shrugged off Western pressure.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military overthrew civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy government.

A mass uprising against the putsch has been met with a brutal crackdown leaving more than 870 civilians dead, according to a local monitoring group.