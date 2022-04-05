Eight years after a revolution, Ukraine better equipped for infowar with Russia

LVIV (REUTERS) - For Mr Yevhen Fedchenko, the information war hit home when his aunt said she would not come to visit because she believed she would be beaten and killed in Ukraine for speaking Russian.

For Ms Alya Shandra, it was her Danish then-boyfriend's decision to abandon a visit to Kyiv because he thought there were Nazis in Ukraine.

They both became so angry at the refusal of their loved ones to set foot in Ukraine because of what they had read, heard or watched about the country in 2014, when mass protests in central Kyiv toppled an unpopular pro-Russian president, that they decided to find ways to challenge a narrative they rejected.

Both became part of a vanguard of volunteers fighting "Russian propaganda", which for years had spread inside Ukraine and beyond, keeping the country all but locked within a narrative most dismissed but struggled to counter.

Eight years of practice in countering disinformation, they say, prepared them for Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

It also showed them how to fight, at home and abroad, the allegations that Ukraine harbours neo-Nazis bent on the destruction of its Russian-speaking population, and to present a narrative that the country, a former Soviet republic, wanted to develop independently.

Mr Fedchenko helped co-found StopFake, a factchecking service, in March 2014 with colleagues and students at the Kyiv-Mohyla journalism school to "debunk just piece by piece" Russian disinformation and fake news.

Ms Shandra helped organise EuroMaidan Press, an English-language online newspaper, to try to offer foreign audiences articles and analysis penned by Ukrainians.

"We did a lot of things in those eight years and we learnt a lot about disinformation...We were absolutely sure about when it (the war) was going to happen," Mr Fedchenko told Reuters by telephone from his new, and what he hopes will be a temporary, home in western Ukraine, largely spared by the invasion so far.

"There had been an absolutely huge uptick in all those (Russian) narratives, all the boxes are checked and everything was set for the war."

Mr Fedchenko said there is little new in the narrative now - a repetition of the lines that drove him to set up his organisation during the protests which became known as the Maidan Revolution, or revolution of dignity, that ousted then-President Viktor Yanukovich after he broke a promise to develop closer ties with the European Union.

The only difference was the pace had quickened after Russian President Vladimir Putin wrote in an essay in July last year that Soviet leaders invented a Ukrainian republic in 1922 and that post-2014 Ukraine was indulging neo-Nazis.

On Feb 24, Mr Putin launched what he called "a special military operation" to "strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine". Ukraine, a parliamentary democracy, says it was invaded without provocation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, now dubbed the "communicator-in-chief" who has been crucial in rallying international support for Kyiv through daily video messages, rejects that, saying Russia intends to destroy his country in an assault on democracy that goes beyond Ukraine.