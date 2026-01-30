Dutch regulator to probe gaming platform Roblox over risks to minors

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AMSTERDAM – The Netherlands’ consumer protection regulator has launched an investigation into US gaming platform Roblox over potential risks to underage users in the European Union, it said on Jan 30 .

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said it will assess whether Roblox is taking adequate measures to protect minors, referring to the EU’s Digital Services Act, which requires platforms to take appropriate and proportionate measures to ensure safety for minors using their services.

A Roblox spokesperson said the company is “strongly committed to complying with the EU Digital Services Act” and referred to the gaming platform’s announcement last November that it would require age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.

“We look forward to providing ACM with further clarity on the many policies and safeguards we have in place to protect minors,” the spokesperson said.

The company has faced global criticism for failing to protect young users from child predators and sexual exploitation. In the US, Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over child safety. REUTERS