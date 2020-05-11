Denmark cuts distancing rule in major step to end lockdown

COPENHAGEN (BLOOMBERG) - Denmark has cut in half the physical distance at which citizens can stand apart, as the country takes a key step towards ending restrictions on movement.

The social distancing requirement has been reset to 1m from 2m, according to a statement late on Sunday (May 10) from the Danish Health Authority.

Denmark is now in the second phase of a return to something resembling pre-Covid life, with all shops opening on Monday (May 11).

Restaurants and cafes will follow next week while cinemas, museums and amusement parks will open in June. (Primary schools have been open since April, with older students set to resume in-class tuition next week.)

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly said her government's decision to impose tough restrictions early on played a key role in allowing the country to roll back its lockdown earlier than many others.

But Denmark's borders will remain closed, with an update from the government due by June 1 at the latest.

