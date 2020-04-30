Denmark says coronavirus spread has not accelerated since reopening began

Parents drop off their children at the Norrebro Park primary school in Copenhagen on April 30, 2020.
COPENHAGEN (REUTERS) - The spread of Covid-19 in Denmark has not accelerated since the country began a gradual loosening of restrictions in mid-April, the State Serum Institute, which is responsible for preparedness against infectious diseases, said on Thursday (April 30).

The so-called R rate, which shows the average number of infections one person with the virus causes, has increased slightly in the past two weeks but remains below 1.0, the institute said.

"However, there are no signs that the Covid-19 epidemic is accelerating," it said.

 
 
 
 

