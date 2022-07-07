Defiant British PM Boris Johnson refuses to quit, fires key Cabinet minister Michael Gove in fight back

LONDON (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Boris Johnson told Cabinet colleagues he will not resign as Conservative leader and prime minister, according to an official, despite a slew of ministers quitting and some of his closest allies demanding he go.

In a dramatic move late on Wednesday (July 6), Johnson fired a key Cabinet minister, Michael Gove, as Downing Street tries to show it is fighting back.

The prime minister intends to fill some government positions as soon as tonight, according to the official.

The pound fell 0.2 per cent against the dollar.

Senior ministers including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had earlier told Johnson his time was up, after the resignations of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday set in motion a dramatic 24 hours in British politics.

On Wednesday night, the attorney general for England and Wales Suella Braverman called on Johnson to resign and became the first Cabinet minister to say they would run to replace him in any Conservative Party leadership contest.

“I do think the time has come for the prime minister to step down,” Braverman said on ITV. She said she did not want to resign from her post. “If there is a leadership contest I will put my name into the ring.”

Johnson's defiance threatens to trigger more resignations. But the prime minister made clear throughout the day he had no intention of stepping down, telling the House of Commons he saw his mandate as coming from voters that handed him a thumping parliamentary majority in 2019.

"The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he's been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that's what I'll do," Johnson told MPs.

He will be calculating he can use the coming days to rally his remaining supporters, before potentially facing another ballot of Tory MPs on his position as soon as Tuesday.

Conservative party lawmaker Simon Hart stepped down from his role as a Secretary of State for Wales on Wednesday, joining a host of resignations in protest of Johnson’s leadership.

In a letter to the prime minister, Hart said, "Colleagues have done their upmost in private and public to help you turn the ship around but it is with sadness that l feel we have passed the point where this is possible."

Tax cuts

An ally of Johnson said the prime minister would rather be dragged out of Downing Street, and that Brexit Opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries were supportive of him staying on.

The person said that removing Johnson would mean three months of chaos as the party picks a successor.

Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi is working on a speech promising tax cuts and deregulation, the person said.

But Johnson is still in grave danger after some big hitters in his government called on him to go, including Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The sheer volume of resignations - around three dozen - leaves vacancies that will be hard to fill from the back benches.