Italy motorway collapse: Deadliest bridge disasters over the past 20 years

PARIS (AFP) - The collapse of a motorway bridge on Tuesday (Aug 14) in Italy's north-western port city of Genoa is the most deadly of its kind in Europe since 2001.
Here is a recap of some previous bridge collapses over the past two decades which have left at least 20 dead or missing around the world.
2016: 26 DEAD IN KOLKATA
In March in India, the collapse of a flyover onto a busy street in the city of Kolkata kills at least 26 people. Rescue workers pull out nearly 100 people injured under huge concrete slabs and metal.
2011: CATASTROPHES IN INDIA
In October in India at least 32 people are killed when a bridge packed with festival crowds collapses in north-east India, about 30km from the hill town of Darjeeling.
Less than a week later, around 30 people are killed when a footbridge over a river in the north-eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh collapses.
2007: NEPAL AND CHINA
In August in China at least 64 workers are killed when a river bridge in central Hunan province collapses as they are completing its construction.
In Nepal in December at least 16 people are killed and 25 missing after a bridge crowded with religious pilgrims collapses in the west of the country. At the time of the accident nearly 400 people were said to have been on the bridge across a gorge over the Bheri River, 380km west of the capital Kathmandu. As many as 100 people managed to swim to safety.
2006: PAKISTAN AND INDIA
In August in Pakistan at least 40 people die as monsoon rains wash away a bridge at Mardan, 50km from Peshawar in the north-west of the country.
In December in India at least 34 people die as a 150-year-old bridge collapses on a passenger train in the railway station in the eastern state of Bihar.
2003: INDIA AND BOLIVIA
In August in India 20 people, including 19 children die when a bridge falls into a river near Mumbai, making a school bus and four other vehicles fall into the river.
In December in Bolivia at least 29 people die as floods wash away a road bridge as a bus is crossing it.
2001: 58 DEAD IN PORTUGAL
In March in Portugal, 58 people die when a century-old road bridge collapses, causing a coach and three cars to fall into the Douro river, near the northern city of Porto.
1999: 40 KILLED NEAR CHONGQING
In January in China a 180-metre-long bridge collapses near the southwestern town of Chongping, due to several structural faults, killing 40 people.
1998: PERU BRIDGE CARRIED AWAY
In March in Peru at least 26 people are killed or missing when a 200-metre-long bridge collapses and is carried away by the overflowing Piura river in the north.