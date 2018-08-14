Italy motorway bridge collapses in Genoa, at least 10 dead

ROME (REUTERS) - A motorway bridge collapsed on Tuesday (Aug 14) in the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing at least 10 people in what the transport minister said was likely to be "an immense tragedy".

Police sources said an initial estimate showed at least 10 people were killed. The sources said 20 vehicles were involved, adding train services had been interrupted.

The head of the local ambulance service said there were"dozens of dead", Italian news agency Adnkronos reported.

The bridge collapsed at around 11.30am (0930 GMT) during torrential rainfall.

Italian television showed images of the collapsed bridge, which was built on the A10 toll motorway in the 1960s. Restructuring work on the bridge was carried out in 2016.

An witness told Sky Italia television he saw "eight or nine" vehicles on the bridge when it collapsed in what he said was an "apocalyptic scene".

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a tweet that he was "following with great apprehension what seems like an immense tragedy".

Disastro a #Genova. Crolla il ponte Autostradale. Stiamo cercando informazioni. pic.twitter.com/f2Z0c91JLZ — Sergio Battelli (@BattelliSergio) August 14, 2018

Violento nubifragio #Genova #crollo parte del viadotto Polcevera-Morandi Km 0,200 su autostrada A10

Uscita obbligatoria Genova aeroporto direzione Ventimiglia

Uscita obbligatoria bivio A10 con A7 direzione Genova @StradeAnas @DPCgov @emergenzavvf @Viminale @ComunediGenova pic.twitter.com/7YJINjFWRX — Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) August 14, 2018

Il crollo del ponte #Morandi a #Genova è una tragedia di proporzioni immani. Sto seguendo passo passo le operazioni di soccorso in contatto con i ministri @DaniloToninelli e @luigidimaio. Chiunque si trovi sul posto dia notizie, prego che non ci siano vittime pic.twitter.com/sNEjw0KuSF — Sergio Battelli (@BattelliSergio) August 14, 2018