Asos billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen loses three children in Sri Lanka blasts

LONDON (REUTERS) - Denmark’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka, a spokesman for Povlsen’s fashion firm said on Monday (April 22).

The spokesman declined to give any further details, but Danish media said the family had been on holiday in Sri Lanka.

According to the BBC, one of Mr Povlsen's children had posted a photo on Instagram just days ago that was geo-tagged Sri Lanka.

Mr Povlsen, 46, is the owner of fashion firm Bestseller, which includes brands like Vero Moda and Jack & Jones, and is the majority stakeholder in online retailer Asos, while also holding a big stake in Zalando.

According to the New York Times, he is also the largest landowner in Scotland. Forbes said he owns more than 1 per cent of all the land in Scotland.

At least 290 people, including 39 tourists, have been killed in the coordinated blasts at churches and luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, the worst violence Sri Lanka has seen since the end of a civil war a decade ago.