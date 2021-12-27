Crossbow-carrying intruder detained at Queen's castle in UK

LONDON (AFP) - A man armed with a crossbow who broke into Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II is spending Christmas, has been arrested and detained for mental health treatment, police said Sunday.

"Security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings," said a statement from London's Metropolitan Police.

"Following a search of the man, a crossbow was recovered," it added.

The incident happened as the Queen spent a low-key Christmas Day at Windsor Castle, west of London, with her eldest son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Local police on Saturday said they had found a 19-year-old man at 0830 GMT on Christmas Day.

The teenager was arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The man was taken into custody and has undergone a mental health assessment - he has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act and remains in the care of medical professionals," said the Metropolitan police.

The Mental Health Act allows the authorities in England and Wales to detain and treat people with mental health issues without their consent.

Those held under the legislation are deemed to be a risk to themselves or others.

Rope ladder

The Sunday Mirror newspaper said CCTV operators spotted a man carrying what appeared to be a crossbow, while the Mail on Sunday said the man used a rope ladder to scale a fence.

"Members of the royal family have been informed about the incident." Although the intruder appears to have been intercepted early, it recalls an earlier, more serious intrusion in 1982.