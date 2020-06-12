Coronavirus: British PM says people should not attend demonstrations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the police would make more arrests in connection with earlier protests.
38 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people not to attend demonstrations this weekend, and said that anyone attacking public property or the police would face "the full force of the law".

"My message to everybody is that for all sorts of reasons they should not go," he told Sky News.

He said on Friday (June 12) the police would make more arrests in connection with earlier protests.

"We will bring them to justice and they will face the full of the law. It is not acceptable in this country to attack a police officer, it is not acceptable to set out in a calculated way to do damage to public property," he said.

 
 
 
 
 

