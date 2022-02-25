China's embassy in Ukraine offers Chinese nationals chartered flights to leave

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, AFP) - China's embassy in Ukraine on Friday (Feb 25) said Chinese nationals could register for chartered flights to leave the eastern European country, after Russia unleashed the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

In a notice posted on the embassy's official WeChat account, China said travelling on the charter flights is up to the individual and registrations will be open until Feb 27.

There are 6,000 Chinese nationals in the Ukraine, said a spokesman from the embassy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a pre-dawn televised address on Thursday. Explosions and gunfire were heard through the day in Ukraine's capital and elsewhere in the country.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address to the nation after midnight that 137 Ukrainians, both military personnel and civilians, had been killed.

Earlier this week the embassy advised Chinese nationals and businesses in Ukraine against venturing to "unstable" areas, but stopped short of telling them to consider leaving the country. A security advisory issued by the embassy had warned Chinese nationals to stock up on daily necessities such as food and water.

On Thursday, the embassy in Kyiv told its citizens in Ukraine to stay home or at least take the precaution of displaying a Chinese flag on their vehicles if they needed to drive anywhere.