Built in wake of World War II, Kyiv metro offers shelter from Russian shells

KYIV (AFP) - The wounded Ukrainian soldier dropped his crutches to the Kyiv metro station floor and picked up his five-year-old son, first wiping tears from his shaking wife's face.

The sweet smell of sweat from the bodies of sheltering Ukrainians permeated the damp, chilly air around them.

But Mr Sergiy and Mrs Natalia Badylevych were oblivious to the cooking odours and the dozing families spread out on the floor of what has become one of Kyiv's deepest and safest bomb shelters.

They had been reunited for the first time since witnessing a Russian missile strike on Kyiv's TV tower on Tuesday evening (March 1).

Sergiy carefully stretched out his broken leg and admitted he thought he had lost his two sons.

"Yesterday, they stepped outside, and two minutes later there was a blast," he recalled in the rapid stutter of a very stressed man.

"I called my wife, I wanted to tell her to run home, but someone on the street was yelling at her to run to the shelter," he said.

"I had no idea whether she was alive."

The 41-year-old pulled his little boy closer with his left hand while rubbing his face vigorously with his right.

His slightly older son stood in evident confusion a few steps away and let his eyes wander across the odd scene of his local metro station turning into a refuge.

Natalia tried to steady her hands. The 42-year-old glanced at her husband and turned to gaze on her sons.

"Now the little one is afraid to go outside. He says 'Mum no, anything but that'. And the older one was crying 'Mum' at night," she said.

'Surreal'

Ukraine's capital began building its subway system while memories of World War II were still raw in the early 1960s.

Its 52 stations and tunnels were built with the dual purpose of moving people and sheltering them should bombs start falling again.

But Kyiv metro chief Viktor Braginsky admitted he could never imagine the stations actually being used as bomb shelters in his lifetime.

"I still really can't believe it," Mr Braginsky said at the entrance of the Dorohozhychi metro stop. "Everything still feels too surreal."