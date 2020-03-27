British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus, in self-isolation

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is now in self-isolation.

"Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Mr Johnson wrote in a Twitter post on Friday (March 27).

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives," wrote the Prime Minister.

Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson had tested positive for coronavirus in an e-mailed statement.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson, 55, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday – a day after he answered at the Prime Minister’s weekly question-and-answer session in the chamber of the House of Commons, reported Reuters.

“The Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty,” the spokesman said.

“The test was carried out in No. 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the spokesman said.

This story is developing.