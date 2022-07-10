British leadership race heats up as big names target No. 10 prize

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - The race to replace Mr Boris Johnson as British prime minister is getting more crowded, and the big beasts are muscling in.

Mr Sajid Javid, the former health minister whose resignation last week helped spark Mr Johnson's abrupt downfall, and former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Mr Johnson in the 2019 leadership runoff, used interviews in the Telegraph late on Saturday (July 9) to announce their campaigns.

Both put cutting taxes, a red-meat topic for the Conservative Party core, at the heart of their respective agendas.

In separate interviews with the newspaper, they said they would cancel a planned rise in corporate tax and reduce it to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

Mr Javid went a step further, pledging to reverse a payroll tax that was introduced by his successor, Mr Rishi Sunak.

Mr Hunt, who turned down Mr Johnson's offer of a Cabinet position in 2019, plans to emphasise his standing as a parliamentary backbencher outside what he called "the Boris bubble".

They join seven other candidates, including Mr Javid's successor, Mr Nadhim Zahawi, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in vying for the top role with Mr Sunak.

The most significant absentee from the starting list so far is Ms Penny Mordaunt, the trade minister who has been touted as one of the favourites for the job.

Conservatives organising the contest are keen to whittle down the race to a final two before Parliament goes on its summer recess on July 21.

Over the next few days, barbs both political and personal will fly, and alliances will develop as candidates seek to shore up support from their fellow Members of Parliament, who decide who goes through to the runoff.

In announcing his run in the Times newspaper, Johnson loyalist Shapps took a swipe at Mr Sunak, who resigned at about the same time as Mr Javid on Tuesday (July 5).

"I have not spent the last few turbulent years plotting or briefing against the prime minister," Mr Shapps told the paper. "I have not been mobilising a leadership campaign behind his back."

Mr Sunak declared his candidacy on Friday (July 8) in a slick video that raised eyebrows among Tory MPs who suggested plans had been in the works for longer than a few days.