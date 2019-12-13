British election: EU welcomes UK Conservative victory as clarity over Brexit

BRUSSELS (REUTERS, AFP) - European diplomats on Thursday (Dec 12) welcomed the clarity an apparently decisive election victory for the Conservative Party gave to Britain's stalled withdrawal from the European Union, but said it would be challenging to agree on a trade deal by the end of 2020.

"Clarity is good, but a tall order to move on the future relationship in such a short time," one EU official said.

Exit polls showed the Conservative Party of Prime Minister Boris Johnson would enjoy a very clear majority of 86 seats in the British Parliament.

France welcomed Mr Johnson’s apparently decisive victory, adding it could help ensure an orderly Brexit.

“If the exit poll results are confirmed, it should allow for a clear majority, something that has been missing in the United Kingdom for several years,” European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said.

“It’s not for me to be relieved – or worried – but, along with the president, we’ve been saying for several months: ‘We need clarity,’” she said, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron.

She said EU leaders would now discuss the mandate to negotiate the future relationship with Britain after the country’s planned exit from the bloc at the end of January.

“The most important thing with Brexit is not the way we divorce, it’s what we build afterwards,” she said.

"If it’s confirmed... we can assume he’ll implement what he said he would do, that is to say, Brexit at end-January," one French diplomat said, adding that the EU wanted the future relationship with Britain to be as strong as possible.

Britain and the EU have to negotiate a trade deal by the end of 2020 because that is when a transition period for Britain's withdrawal ends and when trade relations between London and its biggest trading partner - the EU - would revert to World Trade Organisation standards.