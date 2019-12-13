British election: Boris Johnson's Conservatives on track to win majority, exit poll predicts

LONDON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, AP, WASHINGTON POST) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party will win a majority of 86 seats in Britain’s election, giving him the numbers in Parliament he needs to deliver Brexit on Jan 31, an exit poll indicated.

The exit poll showed Mr Johnson’s Conservatives would win 368 seats, enough for a comfortable outright majority in the 650-seat Parliament.

Labour were forecast to win 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55 seats and the Liberal Democrats 13.

Official results will be declared over the next seven hours.

In the last five national elections, only one exit poll has got the outcome wrong – in 2015 when the poll predicted a hung Parliament when in fact the Conservatives won a majority, taking 14 more seats than forecast.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday (Dec 12) in the United Kingdom as Britons who have endured more than three years of wrangling over their country's messy divorce from the European Union cast ballots in an election billed as a way out of the Brexit stalemate in this deeply divided nation.

Some 46 million people were eligible to vote in the country's first December election since 1923.

Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping to win a majority of the 650 seats in the House of Commons so he can lead the UK out of the European Union on Jan 31 as promised.

The main opposition Labour Party, led by Mr Jeremy Corbyn, is promising a new referendum on Brexit.

Ballots will be counted throughout the night, with most results declared by Friday morning.

Mr Johnson told party members to “enjoy a celebration” after the exit poll forecast gave him the numbers in Parliament he needs to deliver Brexit next month.

“I hope you enjoy a celebration tonight,” he said in an e-mail to party members. “You powered this campaign. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Labour Party finance minister John McDonnell said Mr Corbyn’s future and his own would be decided once the official election results were in.

“We’ll see the results in the morning and then decisions will be made, I”m sure then,” he told BBC TV.

Asked if it was now over for him and Mr Corbyn, Mr McDonnell said:“Let’s see the results themselves, as I say the appropriate decisions will be made.”

Commenting on the exit poll, Conservative Party chairman James Cleverly said: “I’ve always felt that polls should be taken with a degree of caution. We’ve seen over a number of electoral events in the last few years they’ve called it wrong.”

“I’ve been cautious of poll results when they look good, I’m cautious of poll results when they look bad. So we’ll see how the seats actually roll out before we get too excited."

“If, big if, the numbers play out as per that exit poll, then that is numerically a big majority, but we’ll want to see if it plays out.”

Labour Party trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said of the exit poll, "If that is the case, then obviously it's a devastating result for us.”

Former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow said if the exit poll was accurate, "That would be a phenomenal victory for the Conservative Party and Boris Johnson will feel completely vindicated with the gamble that he took. That would be an absolutely dramatic victory."

Ms Naomi Smith, the chief executive of the pro-European campaign group Best for Britain said, “While this exit poll isn’t promising, the influence of tactical voting at this election has yet to be revealed."

“Let’s be clear: a majority for Boris Johnson tonight would engulf the UK in a fresh crisis. There is no Brexit deal, only an agreement to talk about a deal in the future.”

Sterling surged more than 2 per cent to a 2019 high against the dollar on the exit poll prediction. The pound soared to US$1.3476, up 2.2 per cent after the exit poll release. Sterling also rallied 2 per cent against the euro to 82.85 pence.

On a dank, gray day with outbreaks of blustery rain, voters went to polling stations in schools, community centres, pubs and town halls after a five-week campaign rife with mudslinging and misinformation.

All 650 seats in the House of Commons are up for grabs in the election that is being held more than two years ahead of schedule.

Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives have a lead over Labour. But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.



Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hoping to win a majority of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.PHOTO: REUTERS



At a fish market in the eastern England port of Grimsby, seafood company owner Nathan Godley summed up the hopes of many that - one way or another - the election would provide a pathway to a resolution of Brexit.

"I think we all got a bit weary of the politicians over the last few years really, and I think having a government with a majority to give them the clout to actually do what they want is a good thing," he said.

Ms Sarah Duncan, 71, historian, a lifelong Conservative voter was up first thing to go to her London polling station, not far from the River Thames.

She said this election “was particularly important, because I’m very frightened of far-left wing government and what Jeremy Corbyn could do for this country".

Ms Duncan confessed in the June 2016 referendum, “I voted to stay, I didn’t vote for Brexit, but I do feel that because the country has voted for Brexit, it’s a democratic country, and we should do what the majority said and we should leave and that’s what Boris has stands for.”

As a leader, she said, “he hasn’t had a chance to prove himself yet. We will wait and see.”

Mr Nick Symes, 53, a yacht broker, standing in the rain, said he voted for the Labour Party because, “it’s socialist, it’s why I like it, it’s redistributive, and it’s not Boris Johnson".

Mr Josh Hawketts, 27, an underwriter, voted Labour in his constituency in Battersea, south-west London. Standing outside a polling station just before sunrise, he explained that his vote was “not for Corbyn or anything like that, it was purely tactical. Just anti-Tory, basically".



Opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn leaving after voting at a polling station in London, on Dec 12, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE



He said that he was anti-Tory “primarily because of Brexit, but there are other things, austerity over last nine years, underfunding.”

Mr Johnson voted near the prime minister's Downing Street residence in London, accompanied by his dog, Dilyn.

Mr Corbyn was greeted by supporters and an activist dressed as Elmo from Sesame Streetas he arrived to vote in his north London constituency.

The two parties are offering voters starkly different visions of the future.

Mr Johnson campaigned relentlessly on a promise to "Get Brexit done" - and promised a modest increase in public spending - while Labour vowed to tax the rich, nationalise industries such as railroads and water companies and give everyone in the country free Internet access.

On Brexit, Labour said it would negotiate a new divorce deal with the EU and then offer voters the choice of leaving the 28-nation bloc on those terms or remaining.

Related Story British election: Polarising UK leader Boris Johnson focused on Brexit

Related Story British election: Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn hopes to be PM

The Prime Minister pushed for this early election to try to break a logjam in Parliament that stalled approval of his Brexit agreement.

He said that if he wins a majority, he will get Parliament to ratify his "oven-ready" divorce deal with the EU and take Britain out of the bloc as scheduled on Jan 31.

Recent surveys had suggested that the Conservatives' lead may have narrowed in the final days of campaigning.

While Labour is unlikely to get an outright majority, smaller pro-EU opposition parties hope to win enough seats so they can team up to block Mr Johnson's Brexit plans.

The Conservatives had focused much energy on trying to win in a "red wall" of working-class towns in central and northern England that have elected Labour lawmakers for decades, but also voted strongly in 2016 to leave the EU.

The Conservatives also have been helped by the Brexit Party led by Mr Nigel Farage, which decided at the last minute not to contest 317 Conservative-held seats to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote.

Labour, which is largely but ambiguously pro-EU, faces competition for anti-Brexit voters from the centrist Liberal Democrats, the Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties, and the Greens.

Labour has tried to focus the campaign on the plight of the National Health Service, a deeply respected institution that has struggled to meet rising demand after nine years of austerity under Conservative-led governments.

One of the campaign's defining images was a photo of a sick four-year-old boy sleeping on a hospital floor because no beds were available.

Mr Johnson's initial failure to even look at the photo put him on the defensive, portraying him as insensitive to the child's plight.

The photo, initially published by the Yorkshire Evening Post, swept across social media like a firestorm in the final days of the campaign.

For many voters, the election offered an unpalatable choice. Both Mr Johnson and Mr Corbyn have personal approval ratings in negative territory, and both have been dogged by questions about their character.

Mr Johnson has been confronted by his past broken promises, lies and offensive statements, from calling the children of single mothers "ignorant, aggressive and illegitimate" to comparing Muslim women who wear face-covering veils to "letter boxes".

In Uxbridge, the suburban London seat that Mr Johnson represents in Parliament, Mr Stefan Hay said he was voting for the prime minister despite his flaws.

"At the end of the day, whether you like him or not, with all of his eccentricities, I think he has leadership ability and I think he is the best man for the job, simple as that," Mr Hay said.

Mr Corbyn has been accused of allowing anti-Semitism to spread within the party.

The 70-year-old left-winger is portrayed by opponents as an ageing Marxist with unsavoury past associations with Hamas and the IRA.

But many voters said they were backing Labour because of its stance on social issues.

Related Story British election going to the dogs: Polling station pooches trend on social media

Related Story British election: EU leaders hope for decisive UK vote result

"If the Tories win, this country will just fall apart," said Ms Eleanor Sawbridge Burton, a freelance writer in London. "It will really hit climate change and the NHS. It feels a bit hopeless."

With so much at stake, political parties had pushed the boundaries of truth, transparency and reality during five weeks of campaigning.

Social media platforms were a critical battleground, as the parties bombarded voters with messages - many of them misleading.

The Conservatives, in particular, were criticised for using underhanded tactics on social media.

The party circulated a doctored video that made it look as if an opposition leader had been stumped when asked about his position on Brexit.

Then during a TV debate, the party re-branded its press office Twitter account as a fact-checking service.

Labour also sought to co-opt the role of independent fact-checker, rolling out a website called The Insider, which urged voters to "trust the facts".

Dr Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, said the digital campaign showed that the political landscape had changed.

"You don't get more establishment than the British Conservative Party," Dr Nielsen said. "If that is what they see as fit and proper, we must confront the fact that this is the new normal."