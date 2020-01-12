Britain's Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth has called a family meeting for Monday (Jan 13) to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals, British media reported.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will meet to discuss the future at Sandringham estate, according to reports by Sky News and the Observer.

Meghan, who is in Canada with her son Archie, is expected to join the meeting by telephone if the time difference allows, the reports added.

Earlier on Saturday, a royal source told Reuters discussions regarding future plans for Prince Harry and Meghan are progressing well and should conclude within days not weeks.

The couple, officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, blindsided the rest of the royal family on Wednesday by unexpectedly announcing they would be stepping back from their roles to spend more time in North America and earn an income.

They did not consult Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, or other members of the royal family before making their surprise announcement on a new website, sussexroyal.com.

Officials spent Friday holding behind-the-scenes meetings about new arrangements for Harry and Meghan and things were progressing well, according to the royal source, who added that the aim was to reach agreement within days.

The source said officials had consulted the British and Canadian governments about the issue of the couple's future.

Separately, the London Times newspaper reported that Meghan, a former TV actress, had agreed to record a voiceover for Disney in return for the company making a donation to a charity that works to protect elephants.

The Times gave no details about what Meghan's voiceover would involve, but said Disney would make a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

The newspaper did not say where the information had come from. An official spokeswoman at Buckingham Palace had no immediate comment on the report. Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.