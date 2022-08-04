Britain says Ukraine's targeting of Russian strongholds pressures Russia's resupply logistics

Craters seen on the Antonivskiy Bridge caused by a Ukrainian rocket strike, in Kherson, on July 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
LONDON (REUTERS) - Ukraine's continued targeting of Russia military strongholds will highly likely impact Russia's logistical resupply and put pressure on Russian military combat support elements, the British military said on Thursday (Aug 4).

Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramidal radar reflectors in the water near the recently damaged Antonivskiy Bridge and nearby rail bridge, Britain said in a defence update on Twitter.

"The radar reflectors are likely being used to hide the bridge from synthetic aperture radar imagery and possible missile targeting equipment. This highlights the threat Russia feels from the increased range and precision of Western-supplied systems," Britain said.

