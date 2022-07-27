Bridge closed in Russia-held Kherson after Ukraine shelling

The structural integrity of the Antonovsky bridge has not suffered from the attack, local authorities said. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
6 min ago

KHERSON(REUTERS) - Authorities in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson have closed the city's only bridge across the Dnieper river after it came under fire from United States-supplied high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS), according to Interfax and TASS reports on Wednesday (July 27).

The Antonovsky bridge has been closed for civilians but its structural integrity has not suffered from the shelling, deputy head of the Russian-appointed city administration Kirill Stremousov told Interfax.

Separately, Tass quoted the official saying that HIMARS had targeted the bridge.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive to recapture the southern region from Russia could potentially benefit from the destruction of the bridge.

More On This Topic
Britain says 'inconclusive fighting' continues in Ukraine's Donbas and Kherson
Ukraine strikes bridge used for Russian supplies in occupied south

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top