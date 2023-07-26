Britain’s commitment to green policy tested by election win

LONDON – Britain, blanketed by cool, damp weather, has seemed like one of the few places in the Northern Hemisphere not sweltering this summer. Yet, a fierce political debate over how to curb climate change has suddenly erupted, fuelled by economic hardship and a recent election surprise.

The surprise came last week in a London suburb, Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where the Conservative Party held on to a vulnerable seat in Parliament in a by-election, after a voter backlash against the expansion of a low-emissions zone, which will penalise people who drive older, more polluting cars.

The Conservatives successfully used the emissions zone plan as a wedge issue to prevail in a district they were forecast to lose. It didn’t go unnoticed in the halls of Parliament, where even though lawmakers are in recess, they have managed to agitate over environmental policy for four days running.

Britain’s Conservative government is now calling into question its commitment to an array of ambitious emissions-reduction targets. Tory critics say these goals would impose an unfair burden on Britons who are suffering because of a cost-of-living crisis. Uxbridge, they argued, shows there is a political price for forging ahead.

With a general election looming in 2024, the Tories also see an opportunity to wield climate policy as a club against the opposition Labour Party, which once planned to pour £28 billion (S$48 billion) a year into green jobs and industries but scaled back its own ambitions amid the economic squeeze.

On Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would approach environmental policies in a “proportionate and pragmatic a way that doesn’t unnecessarily give people more hassle and more costs in their lives”.

It was a strikingly circumspect statement, given Britain’s self-proclaimed leadership in climate policy, which goes back to former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and includes hosting the annual United Nations climate conference in 2021. And it clearly reflected new political thinking after the Uxbridge vote.

Government officials insist Mr Sunak is not giving up on a ban on the sale of fossil-fuel-powered cars by 2030. Britain remains committed to a benchmark goal of being a net-zero – or carbon neutral – economy by 2050, which is enshrined in law. But on Tuesday, a senior minister, Mr Michael Gove, said he wanted to review a project to end the installation of new gas boilers in homes.

Even before Mr Sunak’s comments, critics contended that Britain’s historically strong record on climate policy had been waning.

The Climate Change Committee, an independent body that advises the government, recently said Britain “has lost its clear global leadership position on climate action”. The group cited the government’s failure to use the spike in fuel prices to reduce energy demand and bolster renewables. It also noted Britain’s consent for a new coal mine, and its support for new oil and gas production in the North Sea.

In June, Mr Zac Goldsmith quit as a minister with a climate-related portfolio, blaming “apathy” over the environment for his departure, though he was also a close ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson. In a letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Goldsmith wrote: “The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested.”

Climate experts said Britain’s economic troubles fractured what had been a broad political consensus on the need for aggressive action. The schism isn’t just between the two main parties: Even within the Conservative and Labour parties, there are fissures between those who continue to call for far-reaching goals and those who want to scale back those ambitions.

Mr Tom Burke, chair of E3G, an environmental research group, said: “This used to be an issue of across-party consensus; now it is not. The Tories have gone out of their way to turn it into a wedge issue, and I think that’s a mistake.”

In Uxbridge, however, the strategy worked. The district, with its leafy streets and suburban homes, has one of the capital’s highest ratios of car dependency. That made plans by London’s Labour mayor, Mr Sadiq Khan, to expand an ultra-low-emissions zone to encompass the district a potent issue for Conservatives, who opposed widening the zone.