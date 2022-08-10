Britain plans for blackouts in January in emergency energy plan

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain is planning for several days over the winter when cold weather may combine with gas shortages, leading to organised blackouts for industry and even households.

Under the government's latest "reasonable worst-case scenario", Britain could face an electricity capacity shortfall totalling about a sixth of peak demand, even after emergency coal plants have been fired up, according to people familiar with the government's planning.

Under that outlook, below-average temperatures and reduced electricity imports from Norway and France could expose four days in January when Britain may need to trigger emergency measures to conserve gas, they said.

The scenario is "not something we expect to happen," the government Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement. "Households, businesses and industry can be confident they will get the electricity and gas they need."

While Britain doesn't envisage such shortfalls under its base case, the analysis lays bare the difficult winter potentially in store for Ms Liz Truss or Mr Rishi Sunak when one of them succeeds Boris Johnson as prime minister next month.

If they materialise, the power cuts would come even as Britons face up to average annual energy bills possibly rising above £4,200 ($6,990) in January from just under £2,000 currently, stoking already soaring inflation.

If the winter is particularly cold, Britain may have to rely increasingly on pipeline shipments of gas from mainland Europe - where supplies are already thin as Moscow curbs flows.

That presents a dilemma for the UK, which has very little domestic storage capacity. The nation has been shipping record amounts of gas to the continent and will want the favour returned when temperatures plunge. The pound hit its weakest in two weeks against the euro following the report. It erased earlier gains against the US dollar.

Norway BEIS in its statement said that Britain isn't dependent on Russian energy imports, has its own North Sea gas reserves and "steady imports from reliable partners". It also pointed to the UK hosting the second largest LNG port infrastructure in Europe and "a gas supply underpinned by robust legal contracts."

Britain's main fall-back option was to restore its biggest natural gas storage site, Rough. Owner Centrica says its initial return to service this winter would equate to 10 LNG cargoes, not really enough to make a significant difference. The nation will also face stiff international competition for cargoes of liquefied natural gas.

The first stage of Britain's emergency plan involves the network operator directing flows of gas on the system, temporarily overriding commercial agreements, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. The second stage involves halting supplies to gas-fired power stations, triggering planned power cuts for industry and domestic users.

Life could get more difficult for Britain if supply of electricity is curtailed along huge cables connecting to France, Norway, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Norway said on Monday it's looking at ways to limit power exports in winter to prevent domestic shortages. Britain has higher power prices than Norway and relies on imports, so any limitations would raise costs further and may force National Grid to utilise its strategic reserve of coal, Aurora Energy Research said.