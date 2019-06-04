Britain has not made a decision on Huawei in 5G: Security minister

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain has not made a final decision on whether to use technology from China's Huawei in its 5G network, security minister Ben Wallace said on Tuesday (June 4).

"The government hasn't yet reached a conclusion on how to deal with infrastructure that is potentially weak or indeed could be exploited by foreign states to spy on us, that is ongoing," he told BBC Radio.

"We listen to our allies in the Five Eyes, we listen to our European partners. If we want to allow people access to our markets we have to say that there are rules."

Mr Wallace's remarks came as visiting US President Donald Trump is expected to demand that Prime Minister Theresa May's successor ban Huawei from 5G networks.

Huawei will top talks in London after the British government appeared to defy Trump administration demands and allow the Chinese company a limited role in building 5G networks.

"We've been clear: Our ask is that our allies and our partners and our friends don't do anything that would endanger our shared security interests or restrict our ability to share sensitive information," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

The Trump administration has told allies not to use Huawei's 5G technology and equipment because of fears it would allow China to spy on sensitive communications and data.

Related Story Wary European smartphone buyers help Trump turn the screws on Huawei

Huawei denies it is, or could be, a vehicle for Chinese intelligence.