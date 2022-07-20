Britain counts cost of hottest day ever

LONDON (REUTERS) - Firefighters worked overnight to damp down wildfires and engineers raced on Wednesday (July 20) to fix train tracks that had buckled on Britain's hottest day, triggering warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.

The London Fire Brigade endured its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday when temperatures topped 40 deg C for the first time, igniting fires that destroyed dozens of properties in the capital and sent flames racing through tinderbox-dry grassland at the sides of railway tracks and roads.

"We've got nothing, everything's gone," Mr Timothy Stock, a resident who lost his home to fire in the village of Wennington, east of London, told the BBC.

Trains running from London up the east coast of England were cancelled at least until midday on Wednesday after a fire near the city of Peterborough in central England damaged signalling equipment. Other fires on the network damaged tracks and overhead lines.

"Please do not travel to or from London Kings Cross today," the London North Eastern Railway operator said, of the major London station.

Britain's Met Office said a new provisional record temperature of 40.3 deg C was recorded in Coningsby, central England, on Tuesday, with 34 sites across the country beating the previous high of 38.7 deg C recorded in 2019.

Forecasters predicted a much cooler day on Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain later.

Britain's government has defended its record on the environment, touting its decision to move to a net-zero status, but ministers have admitted it will take years to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the heat.

"The sad reality is this is what the future for London and the UK is likely to look like if we don't take strong action now on the climate crisis," said London mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the opposition Labour Party.