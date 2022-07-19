London fires break out on Britain's hottest day ever, temperature exceeds 40 deg C

People watch as a fire burns during a heatwave, in east London, Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS
A car drives near a fire in Rainham, east London, amid a heatwave across Britain. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
55 min ago

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Multiple fires broke out across London and the city's fire service declared a major incident, in the latest sign of how record-breaking heat is causing chaos across Britain.

Two wildfires started in Shirley Hills in South London and there were grass fires in Leytonstone and Upminster in East London.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a restaurant in Green Lanes in North London, while other incidents were reported in Dartford Heath and Sunny Hill.

"The London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident response to a huge increase in fires across the capital today," Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter.

Temperatures at London's Heathrow airport surpassed 40 deg C for the first-time ever.

The heatwave has disrupted train and bus services in the city, but the impact has been evident across the country and beyond - lifting a section of the runway at Luton Airport, for example.

The heat has also sparked deadly wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.

More On This Topic
Britain temperature exceeds 40 deg C for the first time
Air pollution surges as heatwave sweeps across Europe

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top