London fires break out on Britain's hottest day ever, temperature exceeds 40 deg C

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Multiple fires broke out across London and the city's fire service declared a major incident, in the latest sign of how record-breaking heat is causing chaos across Britain.

Two wildfires started in Shirley Hills in South London and there were grass fires in Leytonstone and Upminster in East London.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze in a restaurant in Green Lanes in North London, while other incidents were reported in Dartford Heath and Sunny Hill.

"The London Fire Brigade has declared a major incident response to a huge increase in fires across the capital today," Mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter.

Temperatures at London's Heathrow airport surpassed 40 deg C for the first-time ever.

The heatwave has disrupted train and bus services in the city, but the impact has been evident across the country and beyond - lifting a section of the runway at Luton Airport, for example.

The heat has also sparked deadly wildfires in Spain, Portugal and France.