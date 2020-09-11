Britain and Japan agree first major post-Brexit trade deal: British government

LONDON (AFP, REUTERS) - Britain on Friday (Sept 11) announced that it had secured a free-trade deal with Japan, the country's first major post-Brexit agreement.

"The UK has secured a free-trade agreement with Japan, which is the UK's first major trade deal as an independent trading nation and will increase trade with Japan by an estimated £15.2 billion (S$26.9 billion)," the Department for International Trade said in a statement.

Britain said the deal meant 99 per cent of the country's exports to Japan would be tariff-free.

Digital and data provisions in the agreement went "far beyond" those in the EU's trade deal with Japan, helping British fintech firms operating in the Asian country, it said.

Japan’s foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday also confirmed an agreement in principle on the trade deal.

Motegi said the aim was to have the deal come into force in January.

