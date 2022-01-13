Boris Johnson buys time with apology but UK Tory rage simmers

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Boris Johnson bought some breathing space by apologising for attending a party at his Downing Street office during the first pandemic lockdown, but anger in his ruling Conservative Party means his grip on power is precarious.

Opposition politicians repeatedly called on him to resign during a heated session of Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12).

By contrast, Tory benches were subdued. It was a sign that Johnson's apology was just enough to stem the mutinous mood among his MPs.

Following his mea culpa, most Tory MPs interviewed by Bloomberg said they would now wait for the findings of a formal probe into the pandemic rule-breaking party - and other Downing Street gatherings - before deciding on any next steps. It would take 54 of them, or 15 per cent of the total, to trigger a vote on Johnson's future.

Only a handful have broken ranks. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, party veteran Roger Gale and William Wragg, a member of the executive of the influential 1922 committee of rank-and-file Conservatives, all publicly called for Johnson to resign.

"It's difficult enough for colleagues," Wragg told the BBC Radio 4. "They're tired, they're frankly worn out of defending what is invariably indefensible."

The allegations, dubbed "partygate" by the British press, have dominated even Tory-leaning newspaper front pages for weeks and contributed to a steep decline in support for the Conservatives in polls.

The idea that politicians and officials didn't stick to Covid-19 rules they designed has cut through with voters.

Johnson and his officials had spent days stonewalling after ITV reported that the premier's senior adviser had invited about 100 people to a garden drinks party at No. 10 Downing Street in May 2020.

Such gatherings were banned at the time as Britain battled the first wave of Covid-19 infections.

On Wednesday, Johnson finally broke his silence.

"There were things we simply did not get right," he told the House of Commons, adding that he thought he had been attending a "work" event. "I must take responsibility."