Body bags, blood and shock at Ukraine helicopter crash site

BROVARY, Ukraine - Dmytro Serbyn was sitting down to breakfast on Wednesday when he heard an unusual buzzing sound outside his home near Kyiv and then realised in horror flames were shooting over the neighbourhood kindergarten.

He jumped into action, running towards the building in Brovary, near the capital, climbing over its fence and smashing through windows to pull the terrified children to safety.

“Two policemen and another man were with me. We started evacuating children from the kindergarten. We took the children out into the yard to a safe place, we passed some of them over the fence,” Mr Serbyn recounted to AFP.

What soon became clear was that the fire was caused by the shock crash of a helicopter belonging to Ukraine’s emergency services.

Fourteen were killed, including Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and close aides.

The latest tragedy to hit the war-scarred suburb of the capital, left a residential building badly damaged, helicopter blades embedded into a car and a neighbourhood in shock.

“We pulled out one girl. I wrapped her in a jacket. Her face was wounded. She probably didn’t understand what was happening. She wasn’t trembling and wasn’t crying,” Mr Serbyn said.

She was so badly injured that her father did not immediately recognise her, he recounted.

“Their faces were cut and covered in blood”.

There was an outpouring of condolences from Western capitals, as emergency service workers hauled body bags and removed victims from the scene.

There was no immediate claim from Kyiv that Moscow was involved and President Volodymyr Zelensky said the crash was a “terrible tragedy” that caused “unspeakable” pain.

‘She’s alive, thank God’

Brovary around one year ago was the scene of fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces after Moscow invaded and tried to seize Kyiv.

Russia’s forces were pushed back but its missile strikes still trigger air raid alarms in the commuter town where around 100,000 people lived before the war.