Biden holds first face-to-face meeting with Ukrainian ministers since Russian invasion

WARSAW (AFP) - Mr Joe Biden met two Ukrainian ministers in Warsaw on Saturday (March 26) in the first face-to-face talks between the United States President and top Kyiv officials since Russia's invasion began.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov made a rare trip out of Ukraine, in a possible sign of growing confidence in the fightback against Russian forces.

The meeting took place at the Marriott Hotel in the city centre - opposite a Warsaw train station where there has been a constant flow of Ukrainian refugees since the conflict started.

Mr Biden could be seen seated at a long white table between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, facing Mr Kuleba and Mr Reznikov, an AFP reporter said.

There were Ukrainian and US flags in the background.

Mr Biden last met Mr Kuleba in Washington on Feb 22 - two days before Russia began its assault.

Since then, Mr Kuleba also met Mr Blinken in Poland next to the border with Ukraine on March 5.

Mr Biden is on the second and final day of a visit to Poland after he met EU and Nato leaders in Brussels earlier in the week.

On Friday, he met US soldiers stationed in Poland near the Ukrainian border and aid workers helping refugees fleeing the conflict.

He praised Ukrainians for showing "backbone" against the Russian invasion and compared their resistance to the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests in China in 1989.

"This is Tiananmen Square squared," he said.

He also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal".

"And I think we'll meet the legal definition of that as well," he said.