Austrian leader starts meeting with Putin on Moscow trip: Media

VIENNA (REUTERS, AFP) - Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday (April 11) became the first European Union leader to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, as various Austrian media including newspaper Kronen Zeitung said the meeting had started.

As news of Mr Nehammer's visit aimed at helping end the war emerged on Sunday, reactions ranged from surprise to dismay.

Mr Nehammer's own coalition partner the Greens condemned the trip as a public relations coup for Mr Putin, although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he welcomed it.

“They are currently together in Mr Putin’s residence” in Moscow, an Austrian government spokesman told AFP on Monday afternoon.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said earlier on Monday that Mr Nehammer would tell Mr Putin that he “is isolating Russia, that he will lose this war morally, and that he is doing everything wrong that can be done wrong”.

Mr Schallenberg added that the trip was aimed at pleading for humanitarian corridors to be set up to alleviate the “hell” the campaign had caused in Ukraine.

The corridors would be to evacuate civilians trapped in places such as the city of Mariupol, and for “international humanitarian organisations to be able to conduct their work,” Mr Schallenberg said.

He said Mr Nehammer decided to go to Moscow following a visit to Kyiv on Saturday and talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.